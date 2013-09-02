UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Sept. 2

LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with September futures on the index trading 0.8 percent higher at 0622 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 70.12 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,412.93 points on Friday.

* Mining stocks will be in focus after data showed factories in China, the world's largest consumer of metals, had their best growth in months in August as domestic demand made up for weak exports.

* VODAFONE : Verizon Communications and Vodafone plan to announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give the U.S. telecom giant complete control of Verizon Wireless, subject to final board approval, people familiar with the matter said.

* Tullow Oil : The British oil firm said on Monday a well off the coast of Mozambique failed to find oil or gas, a blow to the company's exploration hopes in the East African country.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : The British firm said on Monday it has sold its 50 percent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine programme to Safran's Turbomeca for 293 million euros ($386 million).

* HSBC : The bank will stop offering wealth management products in Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon as the British lender continues to exit small or insufficiently profitable operations globally as part of a strategic review, it said on Saturday.

* SAGE GROUP : Chief executive Guy Berruyer said the software company would focus on selling payments services to existing customers, unlike rivals that look at attracting new customers, in an attempt to double organic growth within three years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

