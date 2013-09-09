UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Sept. 9

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 14.89 points, at 6,547.33 points to near three-week highs on Friday, with Tullow Oil outperforming after an oil find, although worries over Syria's civil war curbed the market's gains.

* ECONOMIC DATA: There is no important economic data out of the UK or U.S. on Monday.

* BANKS: Banks face a hidden bill of as much as 10 billion pounds to settle mis-selling claims linked to commercial real estate projects, according to research by DTZ, one of the property sector's largest consultants, according to the Telegraph.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The British Treasury is planning to request that the European Commission extend Lloyds' November 2013 deadline to sell a package of 631 retail branches by up to two years. The request is expected to be submitted by the end of September, according to people close to the process, the Financial Times writes.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal with Kazakhstan on Saturday giving China a stake in its giant Kashagan oil project, a highlight of his tour of Central Asia to secure hydrocarbons for the world's largest energy consumer.

Italy's ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total each hold 16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex 1605.T owns 7.56 percent.

* BP : An investigation led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh cleared the BP claims administrator of misconduct in handling settlement payouts from the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, but found some of his staff took kickbacks for referrals.

* WM MORRISONS : The chief executive of the supermarket chain will have to defend another fall in profits this week, although he is expected to boast of a turnaround following its recent dire sales, according to The Independent.

* IGAS ENERGY : The AIM-listed oil and gas explorer will run the gauntlet of anti-fracking protesters this week when it names the precise location in Lancashire where it will drill the UK's next shale gas well, writes the Times.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - trading update

BRADY - first-half results

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP - prelims

HUNTSWORTH - analyst meet

HYDROGEN GROUP - first-half results

RICARDO - prelims

SHORE CAPITAL GROUP - AGM

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - first-half results

UNITED DRUG - investor day

VATUKOULA GOLD MINES - AGM

