UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday September 30

LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures off 1 percent by 0619 GMT before the cash market open, on political jitters in both Italy and the United States.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 52.93 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,512.66 points on Friday.

* Italy's president began talks on Sunday to pull the country out of a new political crisis, attempting to undercut a move by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to bring down the government and force new elections seven months after the last vote.

* A possible shutdown of the U.S. government loomed large, with chances that Republicans and Democrats will strike a deal on funding the government before the fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday looking increasingly slim.

* The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Sunday passed a measure that ties government funding to a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare restructuring law, while Senate Democrats vowed to quash it.

* SSE : The utility company, at the centre of a debate in Britain over whether the industry charges too much to provide energy, said it expected to increase its dividend in the 2013/14 year above the rate of inflation.

* Glencore Xstrata : The company is unlikely to pounce on OZ Minerals Ltd, a banker who knows both companies well said on Monday, playing down a report in a British newspaper that said Glencore was weighing a 750 million pound ($1.2 billion) takeover offer.

* SUPERMARKETS: Britain's biggest grocer Tesco is expected to report at best flat quarterly UK sales on Wednesday, while on the same day rival Sainsbury will likely report accelerating sales growth as online and convenience stores continue strong.

* G4S : A powerful investor is pushing G4S to break itself up as the troubled security contractor attempts to recover from a string of blunders, the Sunday Times reports. Cevian Capital, Europe's largest activist hedge fund, is pressing for the FTSE 100 company to explore the sale of its "cash solutions" arm, which provides about 25 percent of profits.

* WOLSELEY : Britain's biggest plumbing parts supplier is expected to shower investors with a special dividend of about 300 million pounds this week, repaying investors who rescued the company four years ago, the Sunday Times said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Martin Taylor, a former chief executive of Barclays, has been tipped as a possible contender to become the new chairman at Lloyds Banking Group, the Sunday Times said.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A radical plan to restructure RBS so that the government is able to sell the taxpayer's stake at a profit has been put forward in a restricted report by the bank's own broker, the Sunday Telegraph said. The report by UBS comes as the government is considering controversial plans to split RBS into a 'good' and 'bad' bank housing its toxic assets, the newspaper said.

* HOMESERVE : The emergency home insurance group said that its full-year outlook remains unchanged.

