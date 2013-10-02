UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 2

LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is expected to open 9 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent,
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,460.01 points in
the previous session. Futures for the index were down
0.2 percent at 0630 GMT on Wednesday.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest grocer posted flat
quarterly sales in its home market as 1 billion pounds ($1.62
billion) of investment failed to translate into rising sales in
its key home market.
J SAINSBURY - Britain's third-biggest grocer met
forecasts with a pick-up in quarterly sales driven by growth at
local convenience stores and online, outperforming rivals
including market leader Tesco.
* Tesco will inject retail assets and HK$4.325 billion ($558
million) in cash into a hypermarket joint venture with China
Resources Enterprise Ltd, the state-backed Chinese
firm said on Wednesday.
* BP - The oil major unnecessarily delayed the
capping of its Macondo well and worsened the extent of the 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill through dithering and indecision,
according to allegations by plaintiffs' lawyers on Tuesday that
the British company denied.
* ASTRAZENECA - A U.S. court has lifted a temporary
block stopping South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical
from launching a close relative of AstraZeneca's Nexium
stomach-acid drug in the United States.
* On the economic front, focus at 0830 GMT will be on
British Markit/CIPS Construction PMI for September, which is
forecast to edge higher to 59.2 from 59.1.
* Across the Atlantic, investors will keep a close eye on
ADP's September employment numbers, which are expected to have
risen to 180,000 from 176,000 in the previous month. Employment
numbers are due at 1215 GMT.
* London copper slipped to trade near a one-week low as
worries about the wider impact of the first partial U.S.
government shutdown in 17 years cut appetite for riskier assets.
* Brent crude extended losses below $108 on concerns the
U.S. government shutdown would reduce demand for commodities,
while expectations that U.S. oil inventories rose last week also
put pressure on prices.
* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - The British electronic parts
supplier reported a 1 percent growth in first-half underlying
sales, helped by growth in businesses outside the UK,
particularly in North America and continental Europe.
