UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 4

LONDON Oct 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 18-22 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
as the U.S. budget impasse drags on. For more on the factors affecting European
* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.54 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,449.04
points on Thursday.
* President Barack Obama met Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress but
reiterated in a speech that he would not give in to Republican demands to roll
back his healthcare programme in exchange for reopening the government.
* The U.S. government shutdown has led to a delay in the closely-watched
non-farm payrolls data, which is normally due for release on Friday. No major
domestic economic data is due on Friday.
* BARCLAYS : The British bank is expected to sell at least 300
million pounds ($487 million) of its shares in the market on Friday, as it finds
a home for shares not taken by existing investors in a 6 billion pound
fundraising.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
TATE & LYLE issues a trading update.
JOHN WOOD GROUP issues a trading update.
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134