UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Oct. 10

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 27.92 points, to 6,337.91 points, to mark its lowest closing level since ending at 6,229.87 points on July 3.

* BANK OF ENGLAND POLICY DECISION: The Bank of England is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged on Thursday despite more signs of economic strength, as it sticks to its commitment to keep interest rates on hold while joblessness stays above target.

* BARCLAYS named senior investment banker John Miller to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Nigeria said on Wednesday it had shut down its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) owing to reports of leaks, deferring 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil just 10 days after the pipeline was re-opened.

* GKN : Informa's Adam Walker will join the GKN board on 1 January 2014 as group Finance director, succeeding William Seeger, who intends to step down from the board on 25 February 2014.

* MELROSE : The company which acquires manufacturing businesses and improves them agrees to sell Crosby and Acco to KKR for $1 billion.

* BAE SYSTEMS : The British defence contractor said its earnings could be hit by 6-7 pence per share should it fail to reach agreement on a jet deal with Saudi Arabia this year.

* SSE : The British energy supplier said it would raise its household charges for electricity and gas by an average of 8.2 percent next month.

* ASHMORE : The asset manager reports total assets under management for first-quarter is estimated at $78.5 billion, up 1.4 percent in the previous quarter and in line with management's expectations.

* HAYS : The recruiter reports net fees up 2 percent on organic basis.

* WH SMITH : The retailer says year profit rose 6 percent to 108 million pounds, its total dividend up 14 percent to 30.7 pence per share, and announces it is to buy back an additional 50 million pounds worth of shares.

* AIR PARTNER : The UK-based aviation company reports full-year profit up 31 percent on revenue down 3 percent to 220.6 million pounds and says for the six months to 31 January 2014 trading prospects are currently in line with expectations.

* SYNERGY HEALTH : The specialist outsourced servicer to healthcare providers says trading is in line with its expectations.

* SAGA: UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to list the 3 billion pound company as soon as the first quarter of next year, the Financial Times reported.

