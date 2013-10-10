UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Oct. 10

LONDON Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 10 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 27.92
points, to 6,337.91 points, to mark its lowest closing level since ending at
6,229.87 points on July 3.
* BANK OF ENGLAND POLICY DECISION: The Bank of England is expected to leave
monetary policy unchanged on Thursday despite more signs of economic strength,
as it sticks to its commitment to keep interest rates on hold while joblessness
stays above target.
* BARCLAYS named senior investment banker John Miller to the newly
created position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Nigeria said on Wednesday it had shut
down its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) owing to reports of leaks, deferring 150,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil just 10 days after the pipeline was
re-opened.
* GKN : Informa's Adam Walker will join the GKN board on 1
January 2014 as group Finance director, succeeding William Seeger, who intends
to step down from the board on 25 February 2014.
* MELROSE : The company which acquires manufacturing businesses and
improves them agrees to sell Crosby and Acco to KKR for $1 billion.
* BAE SYSTEMS : The British defence contractor said its earnings
could be hit by 6-7 pence per share should it fail to reach agreement on a jet
deal with Saudi Arabia this year.
* SSE : The British energy supplier said it would raise its household
charges for electricity and gas by an average of 8.2 percent next month.
* ASHMORE : The asset manager reports total assets under management
for first-quarter is estimated at $78.5 billion, up 1.4 percent in the previous
quarter and in line with management's expectations.
* HAYS : The recruiter reports net fees up 2 percent on organic
basis.
* WH SMITH : The retailer says year profit rose 6 percent to 108
million pounds, its total dividend up 14 percent to 30.7 pence per share, and
announces it is to buy back an additional 50 million pounds worth of shares.
* AIR PARTNER : The UK-based aviation company reports full-year
profit up 31 percent on revenue down 3 percent to 220.6 million pounds and says
for the six months to 31 January 2014 trading prospects are currently in line
with expectations.
* SYNERGY HEALTH : The specialist outsourced servicer to healthcare
providers says trading is in line with its expectations.
* SAGA: UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to list the 3
billion pound company as soon as the first quarter of next year, the Financial
Times reported.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0645 French Aug Industrial Output
Industrial output mm: Forecast 0.5 pct Prior -0.6 pct
0730 Swedish Aug Industrial Production
Industrial production mm: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.7 pct
Industrial production yy: Forecast -4.8 pct Prior -3.7 pct
0730 Swedish Sept Inflation
CPI mm: Forecast 0.5 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPI yy: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPIF mm: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPIF yy: Forecast 1.1 pct Prior 1.2 pct
0800 Italy Aug Industrial Output
Industrial output mm: Forecast 0.7 pct Prior 1.1 pct
0800 Norway Sept Inflation Data
Consumer price index mm: Forecast 0.8 pct Prior -0.1 pct
Consumer Price Index yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.2 pct
Core inflation mm: Forecast 0.9 pct Prior -0.1 pct
Core inflation yy: Forecast 2.3 pct Prior 2.5 pct
1030 Riksbank's Ekholm Speech
1100 BOE Policy Decision
1200 Bank of Japan's Kuroda Speaks
1230 U.S. Treasury Secretary Lew Testifies
1230 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
Jobless claims: Forecast 310,000 Prior 308,000
1315 France's Moscovici Speaks
1315 Riksbank's Skingsley Speech
1330 IMF's Lagarde Holds Press Briefing
1345 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard Gives Opening
Remarks
1600 IMF Managing Director Lagarde Speaks
1615 ECB's Draghi Speech
1745 Federal Reserve Board of Governor Tarullo Speaks
1830 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Williams Speaks
1900 Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem, ECB's Asmussen, EU's Rehn in Panel Discussion
2000 ECB's Asmussen in Panel Discussion
