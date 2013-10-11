UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 11

LONDON Oct 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 41-43 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, bolstered by the prospect of U.S. politicians reaching a deal on the
country's debt ceiling. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end the
deadlock after meeting at the White House on Thursday. Talks continued into the
night and one senior Republican said an agreement could come on Friday, though
hurdles remain.
* Optimism over a breakthrough on the U.S. fiscal impasse helped lift the UK
blue-chip index up 92.58 points, or 1.5 percent, at 6,430.49 points on Thursday,
seeing its biggest one-day percentage gain since July. The index had fallen to
its lowest level since July 4 on Wednesday.
* Britain sold a majority stake in Royal Mail at 330 pence a share on
Thursday following massive investor interest that values the postal service
company, known worldwide for its iconic red postboxes, at 3.3 billion pounds
($5.3 billion).
