UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

LONDON Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 to 31 points higher, or up by as much as 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the blue chip index were 0.7 percent higher by 0632 GMT. The FTSE 100 ended 0.1 percent, or 4.57 points, firmer at 6,576.16 points in the previous session to mark its sixth straight session of gains.

* HSBC - A unit of British bank HSBC Holdings was hit on Thursday with a record $2.46 billion final judgment in a U.S. securities class action lawsuit against a business formerly known as Household International Inc.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The mining group said third-quarter copper production increased by nearly a third against the same period a year ago, hitting a quarterly record, thanks to improved performance at its Collahuasi mine in Chile.

* Britain's small and medium-sized businesses are more confident about their prospects than they have been for three years but still want banks and the government to do more on funding, a survey by software company Sage said.

* Britain's aviation body said it was considering deregulating the fees which London's Stansted Airport charges airlines, citing deals with Ryanair and easyJet that could impact the airport's power over low cost and charter carriers.

* London copper futures edged up, supported by data showing China's economy grew as forecast in the third quarter, although concerns its upward momentum may be short-lived limited price gains.

* China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year, as firmer foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and retail sales.

* Brent futures rose on Friday, holding above $109 a barrel as data showing China's economy grew helped offset concerns about demand for oil after a rise in crude stockpiles in the United States.

