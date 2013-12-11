UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 11

LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 36.17 points, at 6,523.31 points on Tuesday.

* London copper was holding near one-month highs on Wednesday, stalling out after three sessions of gains, but underpinned by a weaker dollar and steady buying from top consumer China.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner and a top investor in U.S. onshore oil and gas, said on Tuesday its U.S. shale business should generate cash from 2016, contributing almost $3 billion a year to the group by the end of the decade.

* RBS : Royal Bank of Scotland said its finance director, Nathan Bostock, had resigned to join Spanish bank Santander after just 10 weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender's turnaround efforts.

* VODAFONE : Vodafone Group Plc expects to close the $130 billion sale of its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications and that shareholders will have received the proceeds of the deal by early March in line with the companies' target for a first quarter close.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline is to invest another 200 million pounds ($330 million) on advanced manufacturing in Britain, the company said on Wednesday, underlining the draw of a tax break designed to encourage research and development.

* FIRSTGROUP : British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc has received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging the company to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt, the Financial Times reported.

