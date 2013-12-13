UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 13

LONDON Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edge up by 0.1
percent while the cash market is seen opening flat on Friday by
bookmakers, although the FTSE remains set for its longest run of weekly drops
since 2008 as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back
stimulus measures weighs on equities.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1 percent, or 62.47 points, at
6,445.25 points on Thursday.
* RSA : The insurer's group chief executive, Simon Lee, resigned
after RSA issued yet another profit warning as a result of the need to pump
money into its Irish unit, and after recent storms in Europe.
* OLD MUTUAL : The financial services and insurance group said its
group finance director, Philip Broadley, would leave the company next year.
* SERCO : British outsourcing group Serco said on Friday it would
take a non-cash exceptional charge of 17 million pounds ($27.76 million) this
year related to three loss-making contracts in its UK clinical health business.
* BELLWAY : The British housebuilder said it had continued to see
strong customer demand for new homes.
* LEGAL & GENERAL /CO-OP: UK insurer Legal & General has hired
Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the
Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.
* CENTRICA : Ireland picked a consortium led by Britain's Centrica
for a 1.12 billion euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of its gas
utility Bord Gais, a major milestone as it prepares to complete its
international bailout programme.
* GLG : British hedge fund adviser GLG Partners LP and a former
holding company agreed to pay about $9 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges
that internal control failures had caused them to inflate a fund's assets and
collect excessive fees.
* KAZAKHSTAN KAGAZY : Kazakhstan Kagazy said its paper making
operations in Almaty were raided this week by financial police who accused the
company of involvement in criminal activities and tax evasion.
