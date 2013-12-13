UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 13

LONDON Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edge up by 0.1 percent while the cash market is seen opening flat on Friday by bookmakers, although the FTSE remains set for its longest run of weekly drops since 2008 as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back stimulus measures weighs on equities.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1 percent, or 62.47 points, at 6,445.25 points on Thursday.

* RSA : The insurer's group chief executive, Simon Lee, resigned after RSA issued yet another profit warning as a result of the need to pump money into its Irish unit, and after recent storms in Europe.

* OLD MUTUAL : The financial services and insurance group said its group finance director, Philip Broadley, would leave the company next year.

* SERCO : British outsourcing group Serco said on Friday it would take a non-cash exceptional charge of 17 million pounds ($27.76 million) this year related to three loss-making contracts in its UK clinical health business.

* BELLWAY : The British housebuilder said it had continued to see strong customer demand for new homes.

* LEGAL & GENERAL /CO-OP: UK insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.

* CENTRICA : Ireland picked a consortium led by Britain's Centrica for a 1.12 billion euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of its gas utility Bord Gais, a major milestone as it prepares to complete its international bailout programme.

* GLG : British hedge fund adviser GLG Partners LP and a former holding company agreed to pay about $9 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that internal control failures had caused them to inflate a fund's assets and collect excessive fees.

* KAZAKHSTAN KAGAZY : Kazakhstan Kagazy said its paper making operations in Almaty were raided this week by financial police who accused the company of involvement in criminal activities and tax evasion.

