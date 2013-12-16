UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec. 16

LONDON Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open lower, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.29 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, at 6,439.96 on Friday, posting its longest streak of weekly losses since 2008.

* Growth in activity in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in December as reduced output offset a pickup in new orders, a preliminary private survey showed on Monday, in line with other recent data pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - The pharmaceutical company said on Monday it plans to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit to up to 75 percent from 50.7 percent through an open offer in a deal worth about 629 million pounds ($1.02 billion).

* RSA - The insurer has denied that it is for sale, the Guardian and the Daily Express said, after a report in the Sunday Times that investors had demanded that it be put up for sale after its third profit warning in six weeks. The Sunday Telegraph reported that RSA is looking to sell off peripheral operations in eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia, with the paper picking to stock as its 'Sunday tip', while the Financial Times said it was in urgent talks with credit rating agencies to avoid a downgrade.

* BT - BT will begin selling mobile phones again next year, more than a decade after spinning off its mobile service which became branded as O2, the Sunday Times reported.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The Bank of England has forced Standard Chartered to strip its finance director, Richard Meddings, of his responsibility for risk at the emerging markets-focused lender, the Telegraph reported.

* RETAILERS - In a sign off resilience on the high street, Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 1.4 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 149.9 million pounds ($244.01 million) in the week to Dec. 14, a record week that was helped by strong demand for cooking equipment in the run up to the festive season.

* AGGREKO - The emergency and temporary power provider sees full year results slightly ahead of expectations, with group revenues expected to be around 3 percent higher.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - Some shareholders are starting to worry that the asset manager's record acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership will not produce the hoped-for revenues, the Financial Times reported.

