UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Dec. 20

LONDON Dec 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 11 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The FTSE 100 closed up 1.4 percent, or 92.62 points, at 6,584.70 points to
bring its gains since the start of 2013 to around 12 percent, helped by a rise
in pharmaceutical stocks and by a pledge from the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep
interest rates low.
* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and maintained its
view that the economy is recovering moderately, encouraged by growing signs that
the benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of
the economy.
* China's benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month high on Friday
despite attempts by the central bank to calm sentiment, showing signs of a
scramble for cash reminiscent of a massive crunch that occurred in June.
* SERCO - Embattled outsourcing company Serco is braced for a
challenging year ahead despite confidence it has done enough to be given the
all-clear in January to sign new contracts with the British government, its
chairman said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
No major UK corporates are reporting results.
