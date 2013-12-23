UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec 23

LONDON Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 9
points higher, or up 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmaker IG.
* The FTSE closed up 21.88 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,606.58 points on
Friday. It was up 2.6 percent on the week, snapping a six-week losing streak and
recording its best weekly gain since July.
* MINERS - China's total crude steel output is likely to increase to 800
million tonnes in 2014 but growth will slow to 2 to 3 percent on the year, the
head of its steel association said, with the government trying to tackle over
capacity.
* DIAGEO : Shares in United Spirits Ltd fell as much as 6
percent on Monday after a regional court in India ordered the annulment of the
sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
STHREE PLC ESM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit