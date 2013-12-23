UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec 23

LONDON Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open higher on Monday, with March futures on the index up 0.6 percent at 0727 GMT.

* The FTSE closed up 21.88 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,606.58 points on Friday. It was up 2.6 percent on the week, snapping a six-week losing streak and recording its best weekly gain since July.

* RETAILERS - Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase in sales to 164.4 million pounds ($268.88 million) during the past week, on the back of last-minute Christmas shopping.

* MINERS - China's total crude steel output is likely to increase to 800 million tonnes in 2014 but growth will slow to 2 to 3 percent on the year, the head of its steel association said, with the government trying to tackle over capacity.

* DIAGEO : Shares in United Spirits Ltd fell as much as 6 percent on Monday after a regional court in India ordered the annulment of the sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo.

* SERCO : The outsourcing firm said on Monday it has secured an extension to its Australian detention services contract.

