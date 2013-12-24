版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 24日 星期二 15:41 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 24

LONDON Dec 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.1 percent by 0733 GMT before the cash market open, snapping a four-day rally in the run up to the Christmas break.

* London's stock market will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday, and remain shut for the following two days for the Christmas holiday.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 72.03 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,678.61 points, on Monday.

* TULLOW OIL : The explorer said a well it drilled off the coast of Norway failed to find oil or gas.

* BRITISH LAND : British Land and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, have signed a deal for London's Broadgate office complex.

* BANKS: U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts this year, imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43 billion as authorities work more closely across borders to clean up the financial sector.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐