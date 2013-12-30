版本:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 30

LONDON Dec 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday according to financial bookmakers, with futures steady ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.70 points, at 6,750.87 points on Friday.

* Copper edged lower on Monday as the market took a breather after hitting its highest since mid-August in the previous session, fuelled by signs of global economic recovery and hopes of improving Chinese demand.

* Brent oil held steady above $112 per barrel on Monday, supported by continued unrest in oil-producing African nations.

* LLOYDS : The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound ($30.35 billion) stake in Lloyds in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

* MAX PETROLEUM : The oil company announced successful drilling results at the Sagiz West appraisal well.

* FAROE PETROLEUM : The oil company announced the spudding of its Butch East exploration well.

* CAPITAL & REGIONAL : The property group said it had increased its stake in The Mall Shopping Centre Fund.

