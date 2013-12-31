UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 31

LONDON Dec 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, in a shortened session of trade before the New Year's break, with the index on course to record its best year since 2009.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,731.27 points on Monday, pausing after six straight sessions of gains - its longest winning streak since October, which saw it rise around 4 percent since Dec. 18. The London bourse will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.

* The FTSE 100 has notched gains of around 14 percent in 2013, a year which has seen the index scale 13-year highs, some 2 percent above current levels.

* Experian will trade without the attraction of its latest dividend on Tuesday, taking 0.27 points off the index.

