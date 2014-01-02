UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 2

LONDON Jan 2 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.3 percent by 0730 GMT, extending gains after the UK stock market had its best year since 2009 although weak Chinese data may cap some of that progress.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 17.82 points, at 6,749.09 points on Tuesday in the last trading session of 2013, with the FTSE up 14.4 percent over the course of 2013 in its best year since 2009.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's factory activity slowed in December, official and private manufacturing surveys showed, reinforcing views that growth in the world's second-largest economy moderated in the final quarter of 2013.

* DEBENHAMS : British retailer Debenhams, which issued a severe profit warning earlier this week, said its Finance Director Simon Herrick would step down with immediate effect.

* LOOKERS : The car dealership company said its chief executive Peter Jones had retired and would be replaced by Andy Bruce.

* JOHN LEWIS : British department stores group John Lewis scored a 7.2 percent rise in Christmas sales, as strong demand for items from tablet PCs to coffee machines helped it become one of this year's likely winners in the UK retail sector.

* HOUSE OF FRASER : British department stores group House of Fraser on Thursday said a surge in online sales had helped it to its best ever Christmas trading period.

* UK HOUSING SECTOR: Over 6,000 people have applied for mortgages under the British government's Help to Buy scheme in its first three months, which if approved would amount to 910 million pounds ($1.5 billion) in loans, Prime Minister David Cameron announced on Thursday.

* London copper futures kicked off the new year on a positive note on Thursday, rising around half a percent on expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will drive demand.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit