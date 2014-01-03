UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 3

LONDON Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 31.18 points lower on Thursday at 6,717.91, as miners were hit by disappointing Chinese factory data.

* Signs of soft Chinese demand saw London copper slide around half a percent on Friday, easing from a seven-month top as expectations of higher supplies and concerns over Chinese growth weighed on the market.

* HOUSE OF FRASER - The British department stores group expects to be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette , the Times of London reported the chief executive officer of the department store chain as saying.

* BP - U.S.-listed Kosmos Energy announced it has entered into a rig share agreement with BP and AP Moller Maersk for drilling operations in Morocco.

