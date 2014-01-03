UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 3

LONDON Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 8 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 31.18 points lower on Thursday at 6,717.91,
as miners were hit by disappointing Chinese factory data.
* Signs of soft Chinese demand saw London copper slide around half a percent
on Friday, easing from a seven-month top as expectations of higher supplies and
concerns over Chinese growth weighed on the market.
* HOUSE OF FRASER - The British department stores group expects
to be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive talks
regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette
, the Times of London reported the chief executive officer of the
department store chain as saying.
* BP - U.S.-listed Kosmos Energy announced it has entered
into a rig share agreement with BP and AP Moller Maersk for
drilling operations in Morocco.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC Q3 TRADE
