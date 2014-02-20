UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

LONDON Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 44-45 points, or 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Darkening the mood, China's flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading of 49.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.28 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,796.71 points on Wednesday. It hit 6,810.48, its highest since late January, earlier in the day. The index has seen a rally of around 6 percent since early February.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BAE SYSTEMS reports full-year results

CENTRICA reports full-year results

REXAM reports full-year results

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit