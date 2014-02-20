UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
LONDON Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Thursday, with March futures down 0.7 percent by 0738 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* Darkening the mood, China's flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading of 49.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.28 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,796.71 points on Wednesday. It hit 6,810.48, its highest since late January, earlier in the day. The index has seen a rally of around 6 percent since early February.
* BAE SYSTEMS : BAE Systems posted a 3 percent rise in full-year profit, in line with analysts' expectations, and said it expected continuing U.S. budget pressures to reduce earnings per share by 5-10 percent this year compared to 2013.
* CENTRICA : The utility, which owns the country's biggest energy supplier British Gas, posted a 2 percent drop in 2013 adjusted operating profit due an increase in costs in its electricity and gas supply segment.
* REXAM : The drinks can maker said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent.
* ESSAR ENERGY : FTSE said it has suspended the deadline for London-listed Essar Energy to meet a minimum free float rule pending the result of a potential offer by Essar Global Fund Ltd to buy out the remaining stake in the company.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds has opted to domicile TSB in England rather than Scotland ahead of the new bank's 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) stock market float, the Telegraph reported.
* BG GROUP : The oil and gas firm has bought six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Italian utility Enel as it seeks to replace lost supplies from its Egyptian operations.
* PETROFAC : The company said it has been awarded an Oman contract by BP.
