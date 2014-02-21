版本:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

LONDON Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with March futures up 0.6 percent by 0736 GMT ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK benchmark edged up 16.28 points, up 0.2 percent, to 6,812.99 points on Thursday, taking its rally since an early February low to around 6 percent.

This leaves the index about 1 percent shy of a peak hit in late January, before political and economic concerns in emerging markets took their toll on equities.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS is expected to announce its withdrawal from many investment banking activities as well as much of its international business in a move that is expected to reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the next three to five years, the Financial Times reported.

* BARCLAYS : Citigroup Inc has settled a lawsuit against Barclays Plc in which it sought to recover more than $141 million for providing foreign exchange services to a unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc during the 2008 financial crisis.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Top global oil trader Vitol SA has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion.

* ANITE : Anite Plc said it was in negotiations for a potential sale of its travel reservation software business, in line with the company's previously announced strategy to focus on its wireless division.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The company has won a $182.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : The company has made its first U.S. investment management buy in a $50.4 million deal.

* INFORMA : The company posted FY adjusted cont ops pretax profit up 3 pct.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS : The company reported a 35 percent rise in revenue.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Boots, the chemist founded by Quakers in 1849, has signed an exclusive deal with a subsidiary of Imperial Tobacco that means the high street chain will be selling electronic cigarettes from Monday, the Times reported.

