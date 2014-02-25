版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 25

LONDON Feb 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.4 percent, or 27.80 points, at 6,865.86 points on Monday, just 1.2 percent below its December 1999 record level of 6,950.60.

* London copper on Tuesday bounced from its lowest level in more than two weeks.

* DRAX GROUP: Brussels has initiated a preliminary probe into the possible breach of state aid rules by the UK in guaranteeing a 75 million pound-loan to Drax Group, operator of Britain's biggest power station, the Financial Times reported late Monday.

* BHP BILLITON : Top global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will suspend production at its Yarrie iron ore mine indefinitely as part of its drive to cut costs.

* BP : BP Plc began the planned overhaul of a 65,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Monday, according to a source familiar with operations at the refinery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASHMORE H1

CRODA FULL YEAR

GKN FULL YEAR

LADBROKES FULL YEAR

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL FULL YEAR

PERSIMMON FULL YEAR

ST JAMES'S PLACE FULL YEAR

