UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb. 28

GM quarterly profit jumps on strong U.S. truck, crossover sales
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting.
LONDON Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27 points on Thursday, following a late rally after positive U.S. data and assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jant Yellen.
* UTILITIES - Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of millions of pounds in surplus customer funds, Sky News reported.
* TELECOMS - Spanish-owned network O2 beat Vodafone to 1 million 4G customers, The Times reported, maintaining its position as Britain's second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000 customers in the fourth quarter.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BERENDSEN PLC PRELIM
CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC PRELIM
INTU PROPERTIES PLC PRELIM
INTERSERVE PLC FINAL
LAIRD PLC PRELIM
MONDI LTD FINAL
OLD MUTUAL PLC PRELIM
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION H1
PEARSON PLC PRELIM
RIGHTMOVE PLC PRELIM
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC PRELIM
SYNTHOMER PLC PRELIM
UBM PLC PRELIM
WILLIAM HILL PLC PRELIM
April 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited the first-quarter report on gross domestic product, while assessing quarterly earnings.
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update