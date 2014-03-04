UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Tuesday. Futures rose 1
percent by 0735 GMT ahead of the cash market open, with
investors heartened by Russia's move to order troops in an area
which borders crisis-hit Ukraine to return to their bases.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 101.35 points, or 1.5
percent, at 6,708.35 on Monday.
* UK Markit/CIPS February construction PMI is set for
release at 0930 GMT.
* BP : A divided U.S. appeals court rejected BP Plc's
bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic
losses to the disaster.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : U.S. tobacco company RJ
Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival Lorillard Inc
, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the situation. BAT owns about 40 percent of RJ Reynolds.
* SERCO : The embattled outsourcing group said it was
braced for a tough 2014 as it recovers from the impact of
government contract failures, profit warnings and management
exits that pushed 2013 annual profit down 6 percent.
* FRESNILLO : The Mexican precious metals miner
reported a 64 percent drop in pre-tax profit, falling short of
analyst expectations, hit by tumbling gold and silver prices
last year and a ban on the use of explosives at one of its
mines.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : Glencore Xstrata posted
forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual
results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a
strong performance of its trading arm offsetting a decline in
its mining division.
* ASHTEAD : The industrial equipment hire group
raised its full-year profit expectation after strong demand in
the United States and Britain helped drive its profits 54
percent higher in the third quarter.
