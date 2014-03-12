版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

LONDON, March 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 41 to 43 points, or 0.6 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent lower at 6,685.52 points on Tuesday after falling up to 6,660.59, its lowest since the middle of February.

* COPPER: Shanghai copper fell by its five percent daily limit on Wednesday and London copper touched a 44-month low, as fears grew that credit-linked defaults in China could unlock copper from financing deals and unleash further selling.

* BRITISH EU REFERENDUM: A future Labour government would only hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union if more powers were transferred to Brussels, party leader Ed Miliband will say on Wednesday.

* LLOYDS : Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it would cap the pensions of around 35,000 employees in a move that will boost income by 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) but risks a backlash from disgruntled employees.

* PAYDAY LOAN FIRMS: Britain's financial watchdog will review in April how payday lenders collect debts and impose a cap from early 2015 on the sky-high interest rates criticised by politicians and churches.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL FINAL RESULTS

FRENCH CONNECTION FINAL RESULTS

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS FINAL RESULTS

HOCHSCHILD MINING FINAL RESULTS

OCADO TRADING UPDATE

