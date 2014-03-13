UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

LONDON, March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 16 to 17 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index fell to a one-month low on Wednesday, ending down by 1 percent, or 64.62 points lower, at 6,620.90 points.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's industrial output rose 8.6 percent in the first two months of 2014 from a year earlier, missing market expectations, with growth in retail sales also weaker than expected, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

* Shanghai and London copper futures regained strength on Thursday after plunging to multi-year lows in the previous session.

* UK HOUSING MARKET: British house prices rose at the slowest pace in six months in February, but strong expectations for rising prices and activity suggest the housing market recovery still has a long way to run, a survey showed on Thursday.

* UK INSURERS/FLOODS: The insurance bill for flooding across areas of Britain since the start of the year is set to reach 446 million pounds ($741.59 million), the Association of British Insurers said on Thursday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline said its non-inhaled treatment for a type of severe asthma met the main goals in two late-stage studies.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT FINAL RESULTS

HOME RETAIL FINAL RESULTS

WM MORRISON FINAL RESULTS

