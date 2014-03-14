UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday March 14

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
LONDON, March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower on Thursday at 6,553.78 points, weighed down by food retailers and hitting a new one-month low on growing concerns about a conflict in the Ukraine and jitters in the Chinese credit market.
* PHARMACEUTICALS - Britain is to accelerate access to ground-breaking drugs for serious conditions under a new early-access plan that the government hopes will benefit both patients and pharmaceutical companies.
* BP - The U.S. government lifted a ban on Thursday that excluded BP from new federal contracts, after the British oil major filed a lawsuit saying it was being unfairly penalized for its 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Rising geopolitical tensions un Ukraine helped push gold to a six month high and pushed Brent oil towards $108, while copper was set for its biggest weekly fall in 11 months.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
J D WETHERSPOON PLC H1
STHREE PLC Q1 TRADE
TRIBAL GROUP PLC PRELIM
