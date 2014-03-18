UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 18

LONDON, March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmaker IG.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 6,568.35 points on Monday, bouncing off Friday's one-month low after a week in which it fell 2.8 percent.

* BARCLAYS PLC : The bank will try to take the sting out of a heated debate over bankers' bonuses on Tuesday by pointing to a drop in the value of shares given to its top executives even as the lender's Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is awarded a 4 million pound ($6.66 million) payout, the Financial Times reported.

* ROYAL MAIL : The pleasure of delivering many Londoners their council tax bills, parking fines and other local bureaucratic paperwork is to revert to the Royal Mail, The Times reported on Tuesday.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM : The price-comparison website's founder Simon Nixon plans to sell approximately 55 million existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares in the firm, representing approximately 10 percent of the issued share capital of the company, Moneysupermarket said after the market close on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

J SAINSBURY PLC Q4 TRADE

ANTOFAGASTA PLC PRELIM

ASOS PLC TRADING

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC TRADING

CAIRN ENERGY PLC PRELIM

HISCOX LTD EGM

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC TRADING

RESOLUTION LTD PRELIM

