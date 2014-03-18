UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 18

LONDON, March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging
lower at the open on Tuesday, with March futures on the index down 0.2
percent at 0723 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 6,568.35 points on
Monday, bouncing off Friday's one-month low after a week in which it fell 2.8
percent.
* J SAINSBURY : The supermarket chain said sales at stores open over
a year fell 3.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the 10 weeks to March 15, compared
with analysts' forecasts in a range of down 2-3 percent. The group said it was
confident it would outperform peers in the year ahead.
* BARCLAYS PLC : The bank will try to take the sting out of a heated
debate over bankers' bonuses on Tuesday by pointing to a drop in the value of
shares given to its top executives even as the lender's Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins is awarded a 4 million pound ($6.66 million) payout, the Financial Times
reported.
* IG GROUP : The provider of financial spread betting and contracts
for difference, posted a 9-percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday
citing improved conditions in financial markets.
* CAIRN ENERGY : The oil and gas explorer posted a $556 million loss
after tax in 2013 after high costs for unsuccessful drilling in Morocco and the
North Sea.
* ROYAL MAIL : The pleasure of delivering many Londoners their
council tax bills, parking fines and other local bureaucratic paperwork is to
revert to the Royal Mail, The Times reported on Tuesday.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM : The price-comparison website's founder
Simon Nixon plans to sell approximately 55 million existing ordinary 0.02 pence
shares in the firm, representing approximately 10 percent of the issued share
capital of the company, Moneysupermarket said after the market close on Monday.
