UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

LONDON, March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down by 33 to 38 points, or as much as 0.6 percent lower on Thursday,
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 32.15 points, at
6,573.13 points on Wednesday, with insurers and gambling companies impacted by
measures unveiled in Britain's budget which threatened their profits.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The U.S. Federal Reserve will probably end its
massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising interest rates
around six months later, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, in a comment
which sent stocks and bonds tumbling.
* COPPER: London copper fell on Thursday but remained well above 3-1/2 year
lows hit the in the previous session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair
signalled interest rates could rise next year.
* ARM : Chip designer ARM Holdings expects the value of ARM-based
chips in smartphones and mobile computing application processors to reach $20
billion by 2018 from $13 billion last year.
* BP : BP rejoined bidders for exploration and production leases in
the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and won 24 tracts after the U.S. government
lifted a 16-month ban barring the company from new federal contracts.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland must face a U.S.
lawsuit seeking to force it to cover losses suffered by a bond insurer on a
$1.15 billion securities offering backed by allegedly defective and fraudulent
home loans.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
NEXT FINAL RESULTS
CREST NICHOLSON Q1 UPDATE
PREMIER FARNELL FINAL RESULTS
SAVILLS FINAL RESULTS
TED BAKER FINAL RESULTS
