UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

LONDON, March 21 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening up 2-3 points, flat in percentage terms,
* The UK benchmark closed down 30.69 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,542.44 points on Thursday. The index's decline leaves it
just 2 percent above an early February low, and down 3.1 percent
this year.
* Shares of companies with a big exposure to Russia could
come under further pressure after Washington extended sanctions
and Fitch revised the country's outlook to 'negative'.
Drinks cans maker Rexam, cigarette maker British
American Tobacco, and catering firm Compass Group
are among UK blue-chips with the biggest exposure to
Russia, according to data from index provider MSCI.
* BP : BP has been sucked into the row over Russia's
annexation of Crimea with calls for the delisting from the
London Stock Exchange of Rosneft, the Moscow-based oil
company in which the British group has a 20 percent holding,
according to the Guardian.
* BG GROUP : The oil and gas producer is cutting
nearly 300 jobs in Britain and making significant cuts in
Australia, weeks after warning that turmoil in Egypt would hit
output this year and in 2015, the Times newspaper reported.
