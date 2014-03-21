UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

LONDON, March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-3 points, flat in percentage terms, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK benchmark closed down 30.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,542.44 points on Thursday. The index's decline leaves it just 2 percent above an early February low, and down 3.1 percent this year.

* Shares of companies with a big exposure to Russia could come under further pressure after Washington extended sanctions and Fitch revised the country's outlook to 'negative'.

Drinks cans maker Rexam, cigarette maker British American Tobacco, and catering firm Compass Group are among UK blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Russia, according to data from index provider MSCI.

For a list of European blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Russia:

* BP : BP has been sucked into the row over Russia's annexation of Crimea with calls for the delisting from the London Stock Exchange of Rosneft, the Moscow-based oil company in which the British group has a 20 percent holding, according to the Guardian.

* BG GROUP : The oil and gas producer is cutting nearly 300 jobs in Britain and making significant cuts in Australia, weeks after warning that turmoil in Egypt would hit output this year and in 2015, the Times newspaper reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson)