UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Apr 11

LONDON, April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 48 to 56 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Friday, with an overnight sell-off on global equity markets set to hit European bourses. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 6.36 points, at 6,641.97 points on Friday.

* BP : BP can help enhance relations between Russia and the West and is talking to politicians across the world, its executives said on Thursday as they sought to calm shareholders' concerns over the oil major's large exposure to Russia.

* ROYAL MAIL : A British parliamentary committee will question independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role in the sale of Royal Mail, a committee spokeswoman said on Thursday.

