UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 11

LONDON, April 11 June futures on Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent by 0628 GMT on Friday, pointing to a lower start on the cash market as an overnight sell-off on global equity markets hit European bourses. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 6.36 points, at 6,641.97 points on Friday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell has postponed an innovative project to provide subsea gas compression on Norway's Ormen Lange field, one of the biggest gas fields in Europe, it said on Friday.

* CO-OP: Britain's Co-operative Bank apologised to customers on Friday after confirming a loss of 1.3 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for 2013 and said it would not make a profit in 2014 or 2015.

* JUPITER : Jupiter Fund Management said assets under management rose to 32.2 billion pounds ($54.02 billion) in the first quarter, after it took in 465 million pounds in new money.

* BP : BP can help enhance relations between Russia and the West and is talking to politicians across the world, its executives said on Thursday as they sought to calm shareholders' concerns over the oil major's large exposure to Russia.

* ROYAL MAIL : A British parliamentary committee will question independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role in the sale of Royal Mail, a committee spokeswoman said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)