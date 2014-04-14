UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 14

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, April 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with June futures for the index down 0.5 percent by 0621 GMT, following further declines on Wall Street and as tensions in Ukraine mounted. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index fell 80.27 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,561.70 points on Friday, with technology stocks among the hardest hit as the UK's benchmark equity index suffered its biggest weekly loss in a month with a 2 percent drop.

That leaves the index, which got close to its best level since early 2000 in January, down about 2.8 percent this year.

* U.S. stocks sank on Friday, with the biotech and other momentum stocks again dragging the Nasdaq Composite down 1.3 percent, to close at 3,999.734, falling below the 4,000 mark for the first time since early February.

* Ukraine gave pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military confrontation with Russia, while the United Nations Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday night to discuss the crisis.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : Glencore Xstrata has sold its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $6 billion cash deal, making it one of China's largest mining acquisitions in recent years.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Anglo American is seeking compensation from Venezuela at a World Bank tribunal over the 2012 cancellation of mining concessions by late president Hugo Chavez's government.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The drugmaker is facing a criminal investigation in Poland for allegedly bribing doctors to promote its asthma drug Seretide, BBC Panorama reported.

* BANKS: Europe's largest banks cut their staff by another 3.5 percent last year and the prospect of a return to pre-crisis employment levels seems far off, despite the region's fledgling economic recovery.

Separately, the European Union will sign off on a slew of major reforms this week to allow failing banks to be wound down without public money, clearing its desk before elections in May that may lead to a slower pace of legislation.

Also, British investors have called upon investment banks to stick closer to lock-up agreements on sales of company shares after a major transaction, saying it would ensure more stable markets.

* British home-owners are increasingly upbeat about the housing market and are more willing to sell than at any time since April 2011, a survey by mortgage lender Halifax showed.

* AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE FIRMS: Britain's aerospace and defence industries warned on Sunday that the sector could lose its global competitive edge as a result of Scotland's bid for independence, which is due to be decided by a referendum later this year.

Britain is home to a number of major aerospace and defence industry firms such as BAE Systems, Cobham and Babcock.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, BP : Royal Dutch Shell and BP have signed deals to supply Kuwait with liquefied natural gas over the next few years, a Kuwait Petroleum Corp. official was quoted as saying.

* TESCO : Tesco is expected to report a 6 percent fall in annual profit this week, a second straight decline which would pile the pressure on boss Phil Clarke who is struggling to turn around Britain's biggest retailer.

* PUNCH TAVERNS : Britain's second biggest pubs group has brought in an independent corporate restructuring expert to aid long-running discussions over its 2.3 billion pound ($3.85 billion) debt mountain, the Telegraph reported.

* CIGARETTE FIRMS: Certain sections of the World Health Organisation are keen to categorise e-cigarettes as tobacco and regulate them as normal cigarettes, according to leaked documents seen by the Financial Times.

Also, South Korea's state health insurer said it was seeking an initial 53.7 billion won ($51.9 million) from three tobacco companies, including the local units of British American Tobacco , to offset treatment costs for diseases linked to smoking.

* AGGREKO : The world's leading temporary power provider aims to double its output in Ivory Coast to around 400 megawatts within two years to meet demand from the country's rapidly growing economy, a senior company official said.

