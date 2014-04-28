UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening up 7 to 10 points, or 0.1 percent, higher
on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index slipped on Friday from its
seven-week closing high the day before, ending down 17.31
points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,685.69 points, knocked back by
concerns surrounding the situation in Ukraine.
* The United States and Europe are preparing new sanctions
against Russia as tensions escalated in eastern Ukraine.
Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding on
Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release
another seven.
* It is a quiet day in terms of scheduled corporate news,
with no UK blue chips set to report results.
* RECKITT BENCKISER : Merck & Co Inc is in the
final stages of selling its consumer healthcare unit for close
to $14 billion, with Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Bayer AG
among final contenders to clinch a deal as soon as
next week, people familiar with the matter said.
* ASTRAZENECA : U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc
could make a public declaration of its interest in
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, as early as
this week, the Financial Times said, citing sources.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)