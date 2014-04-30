UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON, April 30 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening
lower on Wednesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at
0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index ended up 69.75 points, or 1 percent, at 6,769.91
points on Tuesday, its highest close since March 6.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major reported on Wednesday its
first-quarter earnings almost halved from a year ago to $4.5 billion mainly due
to a $2.9 billion charge reflecting impairments related to refineries in Asia
and Europe.
* TULLOW OIL : The Africa-focused oil and gas explorer has sold
majority stakes in two UK North Sea gas assets to Faroe Petroleum for
$75.6 million, it said on Wednesday. Tullow added it would maintain its 2014
production target at 79,000-85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* ANTOFAGASTA The Chilean miner saw its copper production shrink in
the first quarter versus the previous quarter mainly due to scheduled plant
maintenance at its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : The maker of Pall Mall and Lucky Strike
cigarettes reported lower revenue for the latest quarter, hurt by foreign
exchange rates and a slight decline in the number of cigarettes sold.
* STANDARD LIFE : The financial services group said the UK's
introduction of automatic enrollment of workers onto company pension schemes has
helped boost business flows this year.
* BARCLAYS : The bank will next week announce the creation of a bad
bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down
as part of a streamlining of its investment bank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* NEXT : Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, raised its year
profit guidance after posting a strong rise in first-quarter sales.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with
Germany's Siemens AG to sell a unit that makes equipment for the oil
and gas industry and power-generation gear for utilities.
