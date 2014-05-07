UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

LONDON May 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Mounting concerns over Ukraine slipping into civil war are likely to take their toll on investor risk appetite. Both sides have been burying their dead, with supporters of Russia and of a united Ukraine accusing each other of tearing the country apart.

* Expansion in China's services industry slowed slightly in April, with employment growth slipping to a seven-month low, a private survey showed, adding to an increasingly cloudy outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 23.86 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,798.56 points on Tuesday, knocked by weak corporate earnings, after hitting 6,838.17 on Friday, its highest level since late February.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Bunzl, BP, Wm Morrison, Rexam, and Unilever will knock 6.8 points off the index on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BAE SYSTEMS holds its annual general meeting

EXPERIAN reports full-year results

EASYJET issues traffic figures

G4S issues a trading update

GLAXOSMITHKLINE holds its annual general meeting

HSBC HOLDINGS issues a trading update

IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP reports first-half results

INMARSAT reports first-quarter results

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP issues a trading update

MEGGITT issues a trading update

RECKITT BENCKISER holds its annual general meeting

J SAINSBURY reports full-year results

