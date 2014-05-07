UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON May 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.2 percent by 0642 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Mounting concerns over Ukraine slipping into civil war are likely to take their toll on investor risk appetite. Both sides have been burying their dead, with supporters of Russia and of a united Ukraine accusing each other of tearing the country apart.

* Expansion in China's services industry slowed slightly in April, with employment growth slipping to a seven-month low, a private survey showed, adding to an increasingly cloudy outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 23.86 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,798.56 points on Tuesday, pressured by weak corporate earnings, after hitting 6,838.17 on Friday, its highest level since late February.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Bunzl, BP, Wm Morrison, Rexam, and Unilever will knock 6.8 points off the index on Wednesday.

* J SAINSBURY : The British grocer posted a 5.3 percent rise in annual profit, its slowest growth in nearly a decade, illustrating the pressure the industry is under to cut prices and stem the rise of the discounters.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : German engineering giant Siemens said it was buying energy assets from Rolls-Royce for roughly 950 million euros ($1.32 billion).

* BAE SYSTEMS : Europe's biggest defence contractor said its outlook for the year was unchanged from February, when it forecast an earnings drop of up to 10 percent this year.

* EXPERIAN : The world's biggest credit data company reported an 8 percent increase in annual earnings, benefiting from acquisitions and improved margins.

* EASYJET : The budget airline said April traffic rose 10.2 percent to 5.79 million.

* G4S : The world's biggest security firm said strong demand across its emerging markets regions helped group revenue rise 4.8 percent in its first quarter.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP : Imperial Tobacco Group posted sharp declines in reported revenue and profit, due to planned inventory reductions in a number of markets.

* INMARSAT : Inmarsat, the company whose satellites tracked the final route of missing flight MH370, said it made a strong start to the year, with adjusted core earnings for its main business rising 6.8 percent in the first quarter.

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP : The British insurer saw its net cash rise by more than a fifth in the first quarter of 2014, driven in part by demand for its retirement products.

* MEGGITT : The British engineering firm said it was on track to meet its forecast for mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, helped by an acceleration in the second half of the year.

