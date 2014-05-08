UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

LONDON May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 5 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank said its first-quarter profit fell
by a high single-digit percentage compared with last year, thanks to tough
market conditions and weakness in Asian currencies including the Indian rupee
and Indonesian rupiah.
* BARCLAYS - The bank is set to announce plans to cut thousands of
jobs and shrink its investment bank as Chief Executive Antony Jenkins tries to
get his turnaround plan for the British bank back on track after a bad 10
months.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.12 points - flat in percentage
terms - at 6,796.44 points on Wednesday. The index reached a two-month closing
high last Friday after five straight days of gains but has since stalled after
that move up.
* China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April, beating
market forecasts and offering some positive signals for the world's
second-largest economy after a weaker-than-expected start to 2014.
* The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a record low on
Thursday, despite signs that the recovery is picking up more speed and that
house prices are surging.
* RIO TINTO : The miner's business improvement programme is gaining
speed, the company's chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.
* British house prices rises slowed somewhat in April, a survey showed on
Thursday, tempering a surge in property values that has stirred talk of a bubble
and raised concern at the Bank of England.
* Britain could lose energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals to
regions with lower energy costs such as the United States and Middle East if it
does not speed up shale gas extraction, a parliamentary report said.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Former BP chief executive Tony Hayward
will be named chairman of the global mining giant and will be stepping down from
his position as CEO of Genel Energy, the Daily Telegraph reported
* London nickel hit a more than two-year high after Vale halted
its Goro nickel operations in New Caledonia, while better than expected Chinese
trade data also helped burnish the outlook for base metals demand.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BT GROUP Q4
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS Q1 TRADE
PRUDENTIAL Q1 TRADE <PRU.L
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS TRADING
IMI TRADING
RANDGOLD RESOURCES Q1
RSA INSURANCE GROUP Q1 TRADE
RESOLUTION AGM
THE SAGE GROUP H1
WILLIAM HILL AGM
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)