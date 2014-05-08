UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

(Adds company news)

LONDON May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 5 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* June futures for the index are up 0.16 percent by 0642 GMT.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.12 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,796.44 points on Wednesday. The index reached a two-month closing high last Friday after five straight days of gains but has since stalled after that move up.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank said its first-quarter profit fell by a high single-digit percentage compared with last year, thanks to tough market conditions and weakness in Asian currencies including the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah.

* BARCLAYS - The bank said it will cut 19,000 jobs in the next three years and set up a "bad bank" of assets to run down as it tries to get a turnaround plan back on track by cutting costs and lifting profitability.

* MORRISONS - Britain's No. 4 grocer posted a worsening fall in quarterly underlying sales, hurt by its move to cut prices to combat a loss of market share to discounters and by its relative lack of exposure to fast growing online and convenience markets.

* BT - Strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped Britain's BT report its first growth in consumer revenues in a decade and strong overall full-year results.

* IMI - The British engineering company reported a 4 percent decline in group revenue for the first four months of the year, hurt by the impact of a strong pound.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - The miner reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it produced more gold during the period.

* RSA - The British insurer said net written premiums fell in the first quarter of the year as a turnaround plan involving disposals and more disciplined trading took hold.

* CENTRICA - British utility Centrica announced on Thursday it was selling a 40 percent stake in its Canadian natural gas business to joint venture partner Qatar Petroleum International for around $200 million.

* British utility Centrica announced on Thursday it was selling a 40 percent stake in its Canadian natural gas business to joint venture partner Qatar Petroleum International for around $200 million.

* China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April, beating market forecasts and offering some positive signals for the world's second-largest economy after a weaker-than-expected start to 2014.

* The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a record low on Thursday, despite signs that the recovery is picking up more speed and that house prices are surging.

* RIO TINTO : The miner's business improvement programme is gaining speed, the company's chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.

* British house prices rises slowed somewhat in April, a survey showed on Thursday, tempering a surge in property values that has stirred talk of a bubble and raised concern at the Bank of England.

* Britain could lose energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals to regions with lower energy costs such as the United States and Middle East if it does not speed up shale gas extraction, a parliamentary report said.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Former BP chief executive Tony Hayward will be named chairman of the global mining giant and will be stepping down from his position as CEO of Genel Energy, the Daily Telegraph reported

* London nickel hit a more than two-year high after Vale halted its Goro nickel operations in New Caledonia, while better than expected Chinese trade data also helped burnish the outlook for base metals demand.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)