UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

LONDON May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 15 to 17 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday after climbing to a 10-week
high in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 42.81 points higher, or 0.6 percent, at
6,839.25 points, its highest close since February 24.
* Britain's economy will grow faster than previously expected this year and
should exceed its January 2008 peak size in the next few months, the National
Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.
* British employers are offering higher pay as the pool of good job
candidates dries up at its fastest rate in nearly a decade, according to a
survey which may worry the Bank of England.
* Brent crude held steady above $108 per barrel, supported by renewed
tension in Ukraine and continued limited supply from Libya, but still on track
for a second weekly loss.
* London nickel prices surged beyond $20,000 per tonne for the first time in
more than two years, climbing 4 percent as a flurry of supply concerns fuelled
heavy buying of the stainless steel material.
