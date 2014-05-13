UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 June futures contract rose 0.3 percent by 0625 GMT, with the cash market indicated up by 0.4 percent, on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 37.18 points, at 6,851.75 points on Monday - within touching distance of a peak of 6,867.42 reached in January, which was close to its highest levels since December 1999.

* ASTRAZENECA :

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer kept up the pressure on bid target AstraZeneca on Tuesday, saying its offer represented compelling value for a company which would otherwise face challenges as a standalone firm.

AstraZeneca has rejected a $106 billion bid from Pfizer but the U.S. group is widely expected to return with a higher offer later this week.

* EASYJET :

British low-cost airline easyJet reported a forecast-beating narrower seasonal first-half loss as it held down costs and said it was on track to continue to deliver sustainable growth and returns for shareholders.

* TUI TRAVEL :

TUI Travel, Europe's biggest tour operator by revenues, reported a better than expected first-half loss despite Easter falling outside the period this year, and said it was on track to meet its profit growth targets.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :

Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE :

The London Stock Exchange said it was evaluating the merits of a possible deal with Frank Russell.

* REXAM :

Rexam, the world's second largest beverage can maker in terms of revenue, is to return 450 million pounds ($759.21 million) of cash to shareholders, it said on Tuesday.

* NATIONAL EXPRESS :

Transport group National Express said it was on track to deliver earnings expectations.

* PADDY POWER :

Betting group Paddy Power said its CEO was stepping down in April 2015.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY :

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said sales rates were at the upper end of expectations.

* BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc has appointed John Chang and Vikesh Kotecha to lead its equities sales and trading business in Asia Pacific, a spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday. It also said on Monday it had hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran of 14 years to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Americas financial institutions practice.

* CARLYLE /INTEGRATED DENTAL HOLDINGS:

Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky News reported Monday.

* UK RETAIL SALES:

British retail sales got a boost in April as rising house prices encouraged shoppers to buy new furniture, flooring and other home decor over the Easter holiday weekend, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

