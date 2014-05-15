UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
LONDON May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The benchmark index ended 0.08 percent higher at 6,878.49 points on Wednesday after touching its highest level since December 1999 earlier in the session.
* Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday it was not surprising that Britain's housing market was recovering along with the rest of the economy and he did not see troubling levels of credit growth.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker's boss said on Wednesday he would engage with Pfizer if the price was right and the risks posed from forcing the British drugmaker's operations into the U.S. company's new three-unit model were addressed.
* Brent crude held steady above $110 a barrel on Thursday, close to its highest in nearly three weeks, as on-going concerns over the crisis in Ukraine outweighed mixed U.S. oil inventory data.
* London nickel plunged more than 6 percent on Thursday as light profit-taking triggered heavy technical sales after supply concerns fuelled a rally of more than 15 percent in the past week.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AVIVA PLC Q1 TRADE
CAIRN ENERGY PLC TRADING
DIXONS RETAIL PLC YRTRADE
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC PRELIM
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC PRELIM
NATIONAL GRID PLC FINAL
OLD MUTUAL PLC Q1 TRADE
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC H1
TRINITY MIRROR PLC TRADING
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC PRELIM
