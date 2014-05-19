UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday May 19

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures dipping 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Friday at 6,855.81 points to finish near a 14-year high, led up by bid speculation among supermarkets.

* ASTRAZENECA - The UK-listed drugmaker rejected a final offer from Pfizer, after the U.S. pharmaceutical said on Sunday it had raised its offer for AstraZeneca to 69.3 billion pounds ($116.6 billion), or 55 pounds a share, and would walk away if AstraZeneca did not accept it.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Chinese corruption charges against executives of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc could be just the start of the pharmaceutical industry's problems in its biggest emerging drugs market, according to industry sources in China.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday it is winding down its interest-rate trading business as capital and operating costs increase.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto is not actively seeking to divest assets this year but would consider any attractive offers, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said late on Friday.

* BABCOCK - British engineering contractor Babcock posted a 15-percent rise in full-year pretax profits on Monday and said it was confident it would make further strong progress in its new financial year.

* MITIE - The British outsourcer posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Monday, beating average analysts' expectations, and said it was on track to deliver sustainable growth in the coming year.

* CRANSWICK - British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit helped by increased consumer appetite for locally produced pork and products such as sausage, bacon and sandwiches.

* DIXONS - The British electronics retailer has announced the sale of its central European operations, and expects to receive a small deferred cash consideration spread over three years from the deal.

* ZOOPLA - British property website Zoopla will announce plans this week for a stock market listing that will value the company at about one billion pounds ($1.7 billion), the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* BANKS - Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks fell nine percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new data showed on Monday, as tough new rules forcing banks to hold more capital led to a retreat from riskier types of trading.

* PROPERTY - Three British retail property groups - Land Securities Group Plc, British Land Company Plc and Hammerson Plc - are among bidders eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for 600 million pounds, The Times reported.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)