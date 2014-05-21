UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
LONDON May 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer after disappointing forecasts from both companies.
* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival, Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA holds its annual general meeting
BURBERRY reports full-year results
LEGAL & GENERAL holds its annual general meeting
SSE reports full-year results
For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com
LONDON, April 19 Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG.
LONDON, April 19 A report by the British government auditor said the UK is losing up to 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year in value added tax (VAT) because of fraud or error by sellers using online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.