UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, May 28

EDINBURGH May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 29.19 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,844.94 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains in chip designer ARM and InterContinental Hotels Group, which pushed the market back to within reach of its record high.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Britain's fraud office has launched a formal criminal investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new challenge to the drugmaker, which already faces claims of bribery in China and four other countries.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has become the latest overseas bank to shrink its business in the United States after announcing it would cut its mortgage trading business by two-thirds, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* WM MORRISON - Faced with falling profits, grocer WM Morrison is asking suppliers to cover the cost of ensuring products meet regulations in the latest of a series of payment demands, the Guardian reported.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner plans to cut about 300 jobs from its troubled project in Mongolia, the Times reported, further testing its turbulent relationship with the government.

