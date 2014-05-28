UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, May 28

EDINBURGH May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat, according to financial bookmakers.
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 29.19 points, or 0.4
percent, at 6,844.94 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains in chip designer ARM
and InterContinental Hotels Group, which pushed the market back
to within reach of its record high.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Britain's fraud office has launched a formal
criminal investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new challenge to the
drugmaker, which already faces claims of bribery in China and four other
countries.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has become the
latest overseas bank to shrink its business in the United States after
announcing it would cut its mortgage trading business by two-thirds, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* WM MORRISON - Faced with falling profits, grocer WM Morrison is
asking suppliers to cover the cost of ensuring products meet regulations in the
latest of a series of payment demands, the Guardian reported.
* RIO TINTO - The global miner plans to cut about 300 jobs
from its troubled project in Mongolia, the Times reported, further testing its
turbulent relationship with the government.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC H1
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC PRELIM
DE LA RUE PLC PRELIM
FIDESSA GROUP PLC TRADING
IOMART GROUP PLC PRELIM
SCAPA GROUP PLC PRELIM
TELFORD HOMES PLC PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Atul Prakash)