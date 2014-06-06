版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

LONDON, June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 to 20 points, or between 0.2 and 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.14 points lower on Thursday at 6,813.49.

* The index missed out on a broader rally among Europe's stock markets Thursday, boosted by new European Central Bank (ECB) economic stimulus measures.

* U.S. markets set new records for the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes after the ECB announcements, while Asian markets turned mixed.

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data and German industrial-output data were set to dominate investor focus on Friday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: KCOM Group will release preliminary trading update.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

