UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

LONDON, June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
slightly higher on Friday, with index futures up 0.2 percent at 0644 GMT. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 5.14 points lower on Thursday at 6,813.49.
* The index missed out on a broader rally among Europe's stock markets,
boosted by new European Central Bank stimulus measures, on fears the rising
sterling currency would crimp UK firms' exporting power.
* BP : A faulty blowout preventer and weaknesses in how companies
analyze potential hazards in offshore oil and gas operations contributed to BP
Plc's BP.L deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill more than four years ago, the U.S.
Chemical Safety Board said on Thursday.
* BHP BILLITON : The Anglo-Australian miner expanded iron ore
production too rapidly, causing the firm to overlook the underlying cost of its
overall business, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* MICHAEL PAGE : The British recruitment company has appointed Kelvin
Stagg as chief financial officer, the company said, a role he has been filling
temporarily since October.
* GAME DIGITAL : Retailer sets share offer price at 200 pence per
ordinary share.
* FULLER SMITH & TURNER : The British pubs operator and brew
reported a nearly 10 percent rise in full-year profit as a recovery in consumer
spending boosted food sales at its outlets.
* GW PHARMA : Company receives fast-track designation from the FDA
for Dravet syndrome treatment.
* TELECOM PLUS : The multi-utility provider said Finance Director
Chris Houghton would leave the company on Oct. 3 to pursue new challenges.
* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fitch Ratings revised Provident Financial's
outlook to negative, affirmed ratings at "BBB".
* REED ELSEVIER : Reed Elsevier purchased 133,000 ordinary shares at
a price of about 937.8 pence per share.
* JOHN LEWIS : The retailer said weekly department store sales were
up 16.8 percent.
* KCOM : The telecoms company reported a marginal fall in full-year
pretax profit and said it expected to see a continued decline in some
traditional carrier revenue.
* LOW & BONAR : The company names Brett Simpson its new chief
executive, says first-half sales on a constant-currency basis expected to be
some 10 percent ahead of the same period last year.
* HANSTEEN HOLDINGS : The company disposes of a 62 million-pound
multi-let industrial portfolio.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)