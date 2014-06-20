UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

LONDON, June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 is
seen opening little changed on Friday, with financial bookmakers
expecting the index to open 4 points higher. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent by
0632 GMT.
* The FTSE 100 ended up 29.55 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,808.11 points on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
reassured investors over monetary policy, leaving the index
within reach of a record of 6,950.60 set in 1999.
* UK public finance figures for May, set for release at 0830
GMT, are expected to show an increase to 12 billion pounds
($20.5 billion), a big increase on April's 9.6 billion pounds.
* SHIRE : U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc
confirmed on Friday it had made a bid approach to Shire,
which was rejected by the British group's board. It said talks
were no longer ongoing.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds said it will sell a
38.5 percent stake in TSB, more than originally expected in a
stock market listing of the business, following strong demand
from investors.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS has agreed to pay
$99.5 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims against the
bank in litigation contending that Freddie Mac bought
mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.
* BP : BP issues additional shares as alternative to
Q1 dividend.
* ASTRAZENECA : The company said that primary
endpoint data showed that OIC patients treated with Naloxegol
show increased spontaneous bowel movements.
* DEBENHAMS : The department store reports a slight
rise in Q3 sales.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.5864 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)